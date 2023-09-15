Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam launched in central districts

September 15, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, a scheme to provide monthly financial assistance to women, was launched in the central districts on Friday.

Under the scheme, ₹1,000 will be given as a rights grant every month to around 1.06 crore women heads of family in the State.

In Tiruchi, Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the scheme and distributed bank passbooks and debit cards to 2,000 beneficiaries at the event held at the District Collectorate. The Ministers also awarded certificates of appreciation to 25 government officials for implementing the scheme in the district. Government appointments on compassionate grounds to family members of the deceased staffers were given to five people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pudukottai

Law Minister S. Regupathy and Environment Minister Siva.V. Meyyanathan distributed ATM cards to women beneficiaries under the ‘Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam’ at separate functions held at Sivapuram in Tirumayam taluk and Tiruvarankulam in Alangudi taluk in the district. The ATM cards were given to 7,822 women, an official release said.

Perambalur

Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar distributed ATM cards to women beneficiaries in the district. The district has received as many as 7,823 ATM cards in the first phase under the scheme from the banks. The Transport Minister distributed ATM cards to 2,000 beneficiaries at a function organised in Perambalur. A mobile ATM of a public sector bank was deployed near the function venue. Some women beneficiaries withdrew cash using the ATM cards given to them from the mobile ATM in the presence of the Minister and Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam.

An official release said a total number of 1,63,150 applications from the general public were received under the scheme. As many as 62,476 applications were subjected to field inspections. Action was taken by holding special camps to open new bank accounts for 2,715 beneficiaries who did not have a bank account or whose bank accounts were not in operation. Arrangements have been made for those public whose applications were rejected to make their appeal through the e-Sevai centres in the district. Instructions have been given to officials to resolve them within 30 days, an official release said.

Mayiladuthurai

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva. V. Meyyanathan formally launched the scheme at Kalaimagai Arts and Science College at Sembanarkoil in Mayiladuthurai district. Alongside District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi, the Minister distributed bank passbooks and debit cards to the eligible beneficiaries under the scheme.

The Minister, in his speech, called September 15 a historic day with the launch of the flagship scheme. Mr. Mahabharathi said a total of 2.27 lakh applications were received in the district, and the eligible beneficiaries will receive the amount in their bank account soon. Senior officials, MLAs Nivedha M.Murugan, S. Rajakumar, and M. Pannerselvam were among others who participated in the function.

Karur

Following the launch of the scheme, Collector T. Prabhushankar distributed the bank passbooks and ATM cards to the beneficiaries at an event held in Karur. He said the beneficiaries will receive the amount in their bank account every month and also insisted them not to disclose the OTP numbers and other details to anyone.

Nagapattinam

In Nagapattinam district, Collector Johny Tom Varghese inaugurated the scheme and distributed bank passbooks and debit cards to the beneficiaries at the Government Industrial Training Institute. A total of 1.78 lakh applications were received in the district, and steps are underway to provide ₹ 1,000 to all eligible beneficiaries through their bank account, said a press release. Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation N. Gowthaman, Tahdco Chairman U. Mathivanan, MLAs J. Mohamed Sha Navas, V.P. Nagai Mali, and others were present.

Thanjavur

Launching the scheme at Thanjavur, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that a total of 5,49,869 applications seeking benefit under this scheme have been uploaded. While 3,00,093 applications were uploaded during the first phase of receiving the applications for the scheme, 2,22,721 applications were uploaded in the second phase, and another 27,055 during the two-day special camp held for enrolment of beneficiaries in Thanjavur district, he added.

Ariyalur

Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar distributed bank passbooks and ATM cards to 2,000 women at the event held at Valajanagaram village in Ariyalur district. Camps were conducted in three phases in the district, and around 2,11,019 applications were received.

In case of rejection of applications, an appeal can be made through thee-Sevai centres in the district, and the issue will be resolved within 30 days. Help centres have been established and functioning at the Collectorate and all the District Collector’s offices to report the related queries and details, Mr. Sivasankar said.

Tiruvarur

Inaugurating the scheme at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, Industries Minister T. R. B. Rajaa handed over the debit cards to 2,000 beneficiaries and witnessed them withdrawing the monthly assistance amount from a mobile ATM of Indian Overseas Bank brought to the function venue by the bank authorities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.