Kalaignar Centenary Library set to be an asset for Tiruchi, says Minister

Updated - August 17, 2024 06:32 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 06:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi felicitates a staff member at the National Librarians Day function organised by District Central Library in Tiruchi on Saturday. District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and A. P. Sivakumar, District Library Officer, are seen.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi felicitates a staff member at the National Librarians Day function organised by District Central Library in Tiruchi on Saturday. District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and A. P. Sivakumar, District Library Officer, are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kalaignar Centenary Library in Tiruchi will be an asset, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has said.

The Minister was addressing a gathering at National Librarians’ Day programme organised by the District Central Library and its Readers’ Forum on Saturday.

“The District Central Library has become an invaluable resource for aspirants preparing for competitive exams, differently abled readers, and family groups. The newly sanctioned Kalaignar Centenary Library would enhance services and integrate technology for effective learning,” Mr. Mahesh said.

He recalled the services of S.R. Ranganathan to the field of Library Science in India.

District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said libraries could inculcate the reading habit in people of all ages. “The response to the annual book fairs held in the city has been very encouraging. This year, we are planning to host the book fair on September 28 on the theme ‘Women in Tamil Nadu’s history’.”

In his address, A. P. Sivakumar, District Library Officer, said that ₹3.4 crore had been sanctioned by the Directorate of Public Libraries to carry out renovation and construction work on several public reading rooms in the district.

“New libraries will be constructed in Alakarai, Sevalpatti, Kattuputhur and Tiruverumbur. In Manapparai, a building will be added to the existing facility. Renovation will be done at District Central Library and K.K. Nagar in Tiruchi, and the libraries in Erakudi, Thuraiyur, Sikkathambur Palayam and Adavathur,” Mr. Sivakumar said.

The function honoured librarians across the district who had increased membership in the past year. V. Govindasamy, head, Readers’ Forum, spoke.

The Minister presented certificates of appreciation to 152 young writers from the districts of Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Krishnagiri and Kanniyakumari, who had contributed articles to Oonjal and Thenchittu children’s magazines, at a function held in Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School in the city on Saturday.

