‘Kal Ther’ complex to be renovated in Tiruvarur

Renovation of ‘Kal Ther’ complex near Sri Thyagarajaswamy temple, Tiruvarur, was launched by Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekarbabu on Saturday.

Laying the foundation for the granite flooring work in the complex, the Minister said the complex would be spruced up at a cost of ₹29 lakh. Works such as granite flooring, replacing the existing lime mortar statue of Manuneedhi Cholan with granite statue, strengthening of the compound wall and whitewashing and colouring would be taken up.