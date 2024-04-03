Kailash Nagar residents say no to election campaign

April 03, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Irked over the delay in carrying out road repairs, residents of Anna Salai in Kailash Nagar in Tiruchi have put up a banner asking political parties not to come to their locality soliciting votes.

The banners have been put up at three places stating that no candidate should come seeking votes from their area as the residents have decided to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. They have declared that they would not allow election campaign in their locality in protest against the deplorable condition of roads.

According to the residents, seven roads at Anna Salai in Kailash Nagar (Ward 39), which was dug up by the Tiruchi Corporation for laying the underground drainage (UGD) pipelines, are in a dilapidated state and remain neglected.

“It has been seven months since the road was dug up for UGD work, but yet to be re-laid, and the residents have to bear the brunt of the bad road. The roads have now turned into a dangerous stretch for the road users,” said Parthiban, a resident.

The residents complained that no action was taken despite making several representations to the Corporation officials and elected representatives to repair the road.

Following this, Corporation officials, along with Councillor L. Rex, visited the locality and held talks with the residents and assured to repair the roads immediately. “Work to relay the damaged roads in Anna Salai has begun and it will be completed within two days,” said Mr. Rex.