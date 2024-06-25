KAIFA completes 200th lake restoration project

Members of the Kadaimadai Area Integrated Farmers’ Association (KAIFA) were felicitated for completing their 200th lake restoration project at a special programme organised at Alathur, Pattukottai taluk in Thanjavur district on Saturday.

The Alathur lake is one of five in the village that has been earmarked for restoration by KAIFA.

“Our projects are carried out with the involvement of local residents in the area. For the Alathur lake restoration, we had over 50 volunteers on board from the village. We used land movers to clear ‘karuvelam’ trees and thorny bushes on the lake bed and fortified its banks. A manmade island inside has been prepared to raise a Miyawaki forest with the remaining mud. Everyone contributes to the restoration from their savings, because they realise the link between water bodies and agriculture,” the organisation’s president Karthikeyan Velsamy said in a statement.

KAIFA was founded in 2019 with the aim of rejuvenating the Peravurani Periya Kulam in Thanjavur district, with a fund of ₹24 lakh contributed by local residents.

The mission has since expanded to launch restoration and clean-up of 1,000 lakes.

In the past five years, KAIFA has cleared lakes in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Pudukottai and Tiruchi districts.

KAIFA vice-president Ashok Raja and national projects coordinator Balathandayuthapani spoke.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar, Judge, Madras High Court, M. Sivakumar, regional director, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and T. Satheesh Kumar, managing directory, Milky Mist, were special invitees.