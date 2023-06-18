ADVERTISEMENT

Kadavur water conservation project gets national award

June 18, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister for Jal Shakti, presenting an award to Collector T. Prabhushankar in New Delhi on Saturday.

The water management project implemented at Kadavur in Karur district has been adjusted as the second best in the country for conserving water by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

According to sources, the jury that analysed various water conservation projects being implemented across the country in 2022 selected the Kadavur project under the village panchayat category.

Collector T. Prabhushankar received the National Water Award at a function held in New Delhi on Saturday. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister for Jal Shakti, presented the award.

Dr. Prabhushankar said that Kadavur, surrounded by hillocks on three sides, had faced severe scarcity of water for so long due to its terrain. Rainwater from the hillocks flowed down the streams and channels, thereby causing soil erosion. The poor water retention capacity and poor rainfall caused a depleted water table in the village.

After studying the terrain, the Rural Development Department implemented a water management project in which water retaining structures were built under various methods. It yielded good results and the water table went up three times. Soil erosion has also been checked. Moreover, the structures had come handy to solve drinking water issue to a great extent, he said.

