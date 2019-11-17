‘Kadaimuga Theerthavari’ performed

Hundreds of devotees took holy dip in the Cauvery at Bhagawath Padithurai in Kumbakonam on Saturday where “Aippasi Kadaimuga Theerthavari” of Nageswaran temple, Kumbakonam was held.
The decorated idols of Lord Nageswarar and Goddess Brahannayagi mounted on ‘rishabha vahanam’ was brought to the ghat for performing ‘theerthavari’ to mark the culmination of the month-long ‘thula snanam’ (taking bath in the Cauvery) during the Tamil month Aippasi.
After witnessing the special anointment of ‘asthra devar’ idols on the banks of the river, devotees took the final holy dip when the idol was dipped in the river.
