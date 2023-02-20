ADVERTISEMENT

Kabbadi player dies on the ground near Karur

February 20, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old kabbadi player died on the ground after playing a match at Kanakapillaiyar ground in Kulithalai in Karur district on Sunday. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Police gave the name of the deceased as T. Manickam of Kachakaranpatti village in Dindigul district. Police sources said Manickam had played a match and was standing on the ground when he is said to have complained of chest pain. He was immediately rushed to hospital but died, said the sources. Kulithalai police have registered a case. 

