HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kabbadi player dies on the ground near Karur

February 20, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old kabbadi player died on the ground after playing a match at Kanakapillaiyar ground in Kulithalai in Karur district on Sunday. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Police gave the name of the deceased as T. Manickam of Kachakaranpatti village in Dindigul district. Police sources said Manickam had played a match and was standing on the ground when he is said to have complained of chest pain. He was immediately rushed to hospital but died, said the sources. Kulithalai police have registered a case. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.