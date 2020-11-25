Kabasura kudineer provided at relief centres

TIRUVARUR

25 November 2020 23:34 IST

People accommodated in cyclone relief centres are being given kabasura kudineer along with food and other requirements in Tiruvarur district.

Until Wednesday afternoon, 7,900 people have made their way to 61 shelters/centres in different parts of the district. Officials anticipate an increase in the number of displaced people due to incessant rain, sources said.

A total of 249 shelters/centres have been set up in different parts of the district.

Inspecting the cyclone relief centres at Thevangudi, Vanchiyur, Karnavur, Vettaithidal, Arichapuram in Mannargudi taluk on Wednesday, Food Minister R. Kamaraj requested the people accommodated at the centres to maintain social distancing and wear face masks.

He also advised them to consume kabasura kudineer supplied to them at the centres without fail since the novel coronavirus threat was yet to subside.

The Food Minister also inspected weed-clearing operation carried out in a flood drain channel at Koothanallur Municipality, and took stock of the precautionary measures initiated by special rescue teams at different places in Mannargudi taluk.

District Monitoring Officer and Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Collector V. Santha and Additional Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore accompanied the Minister during the inspection.