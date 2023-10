October 21, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - KARUR

K. Prabakar on Friday assumed office as the Superintendent of Police of Karur district. Mr. Prabakar was the former Superintendent of Police in the Nilgiris. He replaces E. Sundaravathanam, who has been transferred and posted as the Superintendent of Police of Kanyakumari district.