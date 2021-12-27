Jyothika-starrer 36 Vayathinile inspires faculty development programme

Jyothika-starrer 36 Vayathinile is what has inspired the theme of a national-level Faculty Development Programme (FDP) exclusively for women at the National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T).

Motivation to apply for the FDP on life skill management on the theme: ‘Your signature is your Identity’, was drawn from the movie, according to the coordinators of the FDP that got off to a start on Monday.

The AICTE-ATAL-sponsored FDP has been designed to motivate women who had been experiencing heavy unrest, straddling personal and professional tasks, in order to re-orient their attention to their responsibilities and motivate them to reach greater heights, Josephine R.L., a coordinator of the five-day programme said.

Presiding over the inaugural session, G.Kannabiran, Director In-Charge, NIT-T, said the institution has been at the forefront in encouraging women in academics and administration.

The National Education Policy 2020 envisages bridging inequalities, particularly in the area of gender diversity, Prof. Kannabiran said.

Krishna Paul, Principal Engineer, Intel Corporation, Bangalore, who inaugurated the FDP, emphasised on life-long learning to develop the capability to sustain the cycle of success and failure.

Decision-making, critical and creative thinking, problem solving, and coping with stress need to be developed to excel in life; sustained learning is also important to survive with self-esteem, Usha Natesan, Director, National Institute of Technical Teachers' Training and Research, Chennai, said in her address.

Spread over five days, the 176 participants consisting a majority of Assistant Professors will be interacting with speakers from various domains.

Their very first session was with the former Director of NIT-T Mini Shaji Thomas. The role of women in economy, women’s part in nation-building, women welfare, women entrepreneurship, self-esteem, legal awareness on basic rights, work-life balance and mental well-being figure among the topics for the interactions in 15 sessions.