Juvenile surrenders in connection with murder of farmer leader

May 02, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 17-year-old juvenile surrendered before the Juvenile Justice Board in Tiruchi on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a farmer’s association leader near Manachanallur on Saturday.

K. Shanmugha Sundaram, 60, who was living alone at his house at M.R. Palayam was hacked to death by unidentified persons in the late hours of Saturday. He had been actively involved in representing farmers’ issues with the district administration and reportedly campaigned to protect a piece of panchami land in Sanamangalam near Manachanallur.

The Siruganur police had registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Based on the directions of Tiruchi District Superintendent of Police, Sujith Kumar, three special teams were formed to identify and arrest the accused.

Mr. Sujith Kumar said a 17-year-old juvenile surrendered before the Juvenile Justice Board in Tiruchi. Based on his confession, the police also narrowed down six more persons and have been interrogating them, who were allegedly involved in the murder. After a thorough investigation, further action would be taken, he added.