Juvenile kills a teenage girl in Tiruchi

April 23, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi city police arrested a 17-year-old juvenile hailing from the city on the charges of killing a teenage girl on Sunday.

Police sources said the crime happened on Saturday at a place within the limits of Thillai Nagar police station. A juvenile hailing from the city was said to be in love with a 17-year-old girl, a native of Dindigul district, and was pursuing higher education in Tiruchi.

She reportedly ended the relationship after coming to know that they were relatives. At this juncture, on Saturday evening, he gained entry into the girl’s house when she was alone and stabbed her using a weapon on her neck and shoulder and escaped from the spot.

The victim sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The Thillai Nagar police recovered the body of the deceased from the relatives, who made arrangements to take it to their native place. The police sent the body to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for postmortem. The police also registered a case, found his whereabouts and arrested him on Sunday.

