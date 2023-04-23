ADVERTISEMENT

Juvenile kills a teenage girl in Tiruchi

April 23, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi city police arrested a 17-year-old juvenile hailing from the city on the charges of killing a teenage girl on Sunday.

Police sources said the crime happened on Saturday at a place within the limits of Thillai Nagar police station. A juvenile hailing from the city was said to be in love with a 17-year-old girl, a native of Dindigul district, and was pursuing higher education in Tiruchi.

She reportedly ended the relationship after coming to know that they were relatives. At this juncture, on Saturday evening, he gained entry into the girl’s house when she was alone and stabbed her using a weapon on her neck and shoulder and escaped from the spot.

The victim sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The Thillai Nagar police recovered the body of the deceased from the relatives, who made arrangements to take it to their native place. The police sent the body to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for postmortem. The police also registered a case, found his whereabouts and arrested him on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US