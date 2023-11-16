HamberMenu
Juvenile arrested in connection with Dalit boy’s death in Pudukottai district

November 16, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the suicide of a 16-year-old boy belonging to a Scheduled Caste at Koppampatti in Pudukottai. The victim was allegedly assaulted by some students belonging to an intermediate caste for having spoken to a girl of that community.  The juvenile, aged 16, was held on Wednesday in connection with the case booked by the Udayalipatti police under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act acting on a complaint from the mother of the victim.  

The police said the minor, a Class 11 student, was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Pudukottai, and subsequently sent to the Government Observation Home in Tiruchi. 

The victim was a Class 11 student of Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Keeranur while the juvenile is a student of another school, said the sources. The case is being probed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Keeranur. The sources said further investigations were on in the case. 

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050). 

