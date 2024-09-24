Jutting pole, transformer cause safety concern in Tharanallur

A tilting electric pole and transformer at Subburayar Koil Street in the intersection between wards 17 and 18 in Tiruchi have raised safety concern for residents.

The residents complain that due to the constriction of carriage space, autorickshaws tend to fall into the ditch. At least 50 autorickshaws pass through the narrow concrete road, as a result of which there are frequent roadblocks and accidents as the autorickshaws negotiate the narrow carriage space to reach Thanjavur Road.

The Varaganeri -Tharanallur road is important as it not only provides access to the Thanjavur Road, but it helps people reach Gandhi Market. As schoolchildren also use the road, parents are also concerned for their safety.

Residents say due to the narrow road and the electric pole obstructing the way, there were a few accidents. It must be widened, they say. Recently an autorickshaw carrying schoolchildren fell into the canal,

The transformer on Subbrayar Koil Street had been poorly placed and was tilting dangerously. Since it does not have a solid foundation, it could topple any moment. “The transformer must be dug deep into the ground for stability. As this has not been done, it precariously tilts toward the road. Come rains, which is around the corner, the ground could give way and the transformer may fall,” says Dilip Kumar, a resident.

A Corporation official said that widening the road would not be possible as it was laid along Rettai Vaickal. If it is widened, it would affect the canal’s width which would cause flooding during rainy season.

An official of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation said the transformer would be set straight at the earliest.

