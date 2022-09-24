Junction ROB work likely to be over in two months

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
September 24, 2022 09:31 IST

M. Murugesan, Chief Engineer, Highways - Projects, left, inspects the progress of construction on the road overbridge near Tiruchi Junction on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the construction of the road overbridge near the railway junction reaching the final stages, Chief Engineer, Highways Department (Projects), M.Murugesan inspected the progress of the works on Friday to give a push for early completion of the work.

Sources in the Highways Department said Mr. Murugesan instructed officials and the contractor to complete the remaining works within the next couple of months. The State Highways Department has started work on building the approach road to connect the incomplete ‘Chennai arm’ of the ROB. This will be the final leg of the first stage of the project being executed by the Highways Department and the Railways.

The project remained suspended for long pending the transfer of a piece of land from the Defence Ministry. Construction resumed in May after the Highways Department and the Defence Estates Office, after prolonged negotiations, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) paving the way for the land transfer. The pending works - service lanes and storm water drains - are being executed on an outlay of ₹3.53 crore.

Mr.Murugesan was accompanied by V. Srinivasa Raghavan, Superintending Engineer, and S. Muruganandam, Divisional Engineer, Highways-Projects.

Later, Mr.Murugesan, along with other department officials, inspected the site for the proposed bridge across the Cauvery between Nerur and Unniyur.

