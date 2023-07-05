Junction ROB opens for two-way traffic

July 05, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Three of the five arms of the road over bridge (ROB) near the railway junction in Tiruchi were opened for two-way traffic on Wednesday.

In order to avert accidents, one-way traffic was being allowed on the ROB since its opening in May-end. Steel barricades, plastic bollards and LED blinkers have been installed now to facilitate smooth traffic movement on the ROB. Surveillance cameras have also been installed. A speed limit of 30 kmph would be enforced on the bridge.

Commissioner of Police M. Sathiya Priya, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the flow of traffic on the ROB.