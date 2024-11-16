Judo training facility for girls set up in Nagapattinam under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme

The first dedicated judo training facility, a Japanese martial art, for girls has been established in Nagapattinam district under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, with additional function under the Corporate Social Responsibility.

Judo was popularised in the region by P. Babu, a government school physical education teacher and former State-level judo player.

A native of Nagapattinam, Mr. Babu honed his skills during his college years in Kerala. On returning to the district, he began training students at a private school and later at Thirupoondi Government Higher Secondary School in Kilvelur, where he has been working since 2020. Despite limited resources, Mr. Babu consistently trained students, many of whom excelled in State and National-level competitions. This year alone, 15 students from his school participated in State-level judo events, winning 13 gold and two silver medals.

Until recently, training sessions were conducted on sand with minimal facilities. Recognising the students’ potential, District Collector P. Akash utilised the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme and CSR funds to establish professional judo training facilities at Thirupoondi school and the district sports office. A professional judo coach, S.S. Sanofar from Thiruvananthapuram, has been appointed under the initiative.

“For the first time, we are practising on proper mats provided by the administration,” said Mr. Babu.

Mr. Sanofar said judo was an international sport featured in major competitions. “Achievers can secure employment in the police, CRPF, and railways. It is a critical technique employed by agencies such as the Kerala police and the military,” he said.

The facility benefits over 50 girls, including 20 college students and 30 under-14 students at Thirupoondi school. The facility is equipped with over 50 mats, each at a cost of more than ₹5,000, and uniforms have been arranged for the trainees.

At present, judo classes for under-14 students at Thirupoondi school are held on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, while college students attend sessions on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. The classes by Mr. Sanofar are conducted free of cost.