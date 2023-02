Judicial Officers’ quarters opened in Perambalur

February 23, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Justice N. Mala, Judge, Madras High Court, on Thursday opened new quarters built for four judicial officers in Perambalur. The four dwellings have been constructed at a total cost of ₹2.63 crore. Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam, Principal District Judge A. Balkis, judicial officers and government officials participated in the function. ADVERTISEMENT

