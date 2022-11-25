Judicial officers demand implementation of revised pay scale

November 25, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tamil Nadu Judges Association has demanded implementation of revised pay scale for judicial officers as recommended by the Second National Judicial Pay Commission.

Addressing the media, a senior judicial official pointed out that despite the Supreme Court’s order to implement a revised pay scale for judicial officers across the country with a retrospective effect from January 1, 2016, as recommended by the Second National Judicial Pay Commission, the order has not been implemented so far.

According to the association, the revised pay structure should be implemented with effect from January 1, 2016. Arrears ought to be paid in three instalments: 25% within a period of three months (by October 2022), another 25% within the subsequent three months, and the balance in the first quarter of 2023.

“The SC order has not been implemented so far. We are waiting for the implementation of the pay scale for almost six years. The delay since 2016 has immensely affected the employees as well as the pensioners,” said a senior official.

He said that the revision of the pay structure should come into effect immediately as judicial officers are not covered under any pay commissions of the Centre or states. “Without the revision of the pay structure judicial officers are being paid less than head clerks,” the official claimed.