Judicial Magistrate conducts inquiry into encounter

Judicial Magistrate, Lalgudi, inspects the spot where history-sheeter Jegan was shot dead in an encounter in a forest area at Sanamangalam near Siruganur; postmortem conducted in Tiruchi

November 23, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Judicial Magistrate, Lalgudi, conducted an inquiry on Thursday into the death of M. Jegan alias Komban Jegan, a history-sheeter who was shot dead in a police encounter near Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Police sources said the Judicial Magistrate inspected the spot where Jegan was shot dead in an encounter in a forest area at Sanamangalam near Siruganur after he allegedly attacked a police team with Molotov cocktail and sharp weapons as they attempted to apprehend him.

The sources said Jegan’s body was brought to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi on Wednesday for autopsy. The sources said the post-mortem, which was done on Thursday at the Tiruchi GH, was video recorded. His family members were present at the hospital where a posse of police personnel was deployed. 

Sources said Siruganur police had registered a case on the basis of a special report from an Inspector of Police. The case would be investigated by a Deputy Superintendent of Police. Jegan was a resident of Panayakurichi on the outskirts of Tiruchi.

