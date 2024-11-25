Judicial inquiry conducted into death of man taken for police questioning in Pudukkottai

A judicial inquiry was held on Sunday into the death of a 36-year-old man, Vigneshwaran, who was taken by the police for questioning in connection with a drug abuse case. Pudukkottai Judicial Magistrate-2 (in-charge) A. Vijayabharathi conducted the inquiry at the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital, after which the postmortem was done.

According to police sources, a special team raided Poonga Nagar on November 22 based on a tip-off about sale and use of drug in the area. Vigneshwaran and 12 others were detained in the raid, and handed over to the Town Police Station. During questioning, Vigneshwaran reportedly experienced a sudden health issue and was rushed to the hospital.

However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case was registered under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which deals with an inquiry by a magistrate to ascertain the cause of death. The magistrate ordered a digital X-ray to check for internal injuries. The probe will proceed based on the magistrate’s and postmortem reports.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.