 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Judicial inquiry conducted into death of man taken for police questioning in Pudukkottai

Published - November 25, 2024 12:46 am IST - Pudukkottai

The Hindu Bureau

A judicial inquiry was held on Sunday into the death of a 36-year-old man, Vigneshwaran, who was taken by the police for questioning in connection with a drug abuse case. Pudukkottai Judicial Magistrate-2 (in-charge) A. Vijayabharathi conducted the inquiry at the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital, after which the postmortem was done.

According to police sources, a special team raided Poonga Nagar on November 22 based on a tip-off about sale and use of drug in the area. Vigneshwaran and 12 others were detained in the raid, and handed over to the Town Police Station. During questioning, Vigneshwaran reportedly experienced a sudden health issue and was rushed to the hospital.

However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case was registered under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which deals with an inquiry by a magistrate to ascertain the cause of death. The magistrate ordered a digital X-ray to check for internal injuries. The probe will proceed based on the magistrate’s and postmortem reports.

Published - November 25, 2024 12:46 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.