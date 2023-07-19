July 19, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The services of Vasantha Panchapakesan former coordinator, were fondly recalled by staff, students and well-wishers of the institutions functioning under the aegis of the Padmabhushan Sri N. Ramaswami Ayyar Educational Complex on Wednesday, with the release of a commemorative journal on the veteran educationist, and the distribution of scholarships to deserving candidates.

At the gathering, A. Krishnamoorthy, chairman, Amalgamations Group, spoke on the growth of the nation in the field of education, industrial sectors, agriculture and sports, and the need for women to aim high and achieve their goals. He released the first copy of the commemorative journal.

Bhavani Krishnamoorthy distributed educational scholarships in honour of Ms. Vasantha to 83 deserving students of the complex.

Along with her spouse R. Panchapakesan, the Managing Trustee, Ms. Vasantha, was at the forefront of promoting women’s education in Tiruchi through the institutions founded by her father-in-law N. Ramaswami Ayyar, who started the Savitri Vidyasala Hindu Girls Higher Secondary School in 1938. Ms. Vasantha passed away on August 22, 2020.

Kannan Panchapakesan, director-academics, and others spoke.