Joseph Start-up Centre inaugurated

St. Joseph’s College in the city launched a Start-up Centre at its campus on Tuesday.

The Joseph Start-up Centre aims at promoting entrepreneurship among students. Access to seed capital assistance and 18 months free floor space would be made available for start-ups. The centre has readymade working facilities and student associates would also be available. The centre would facilitate collaborative ventures and blended teaching, learning and innovation. It would offer a proximate and stress-free working environment.

The departments of Chemistry, Botany, Commerce, Data Science, Physics, Electronics, Human Resource Management, Information Technology and Extension are involved in the centre and they have come up with products such as magnetic stirrer, LED lights, automatic sanitiser dispenser, portable telescope and a few apps.

The centre was inaugurated by S. Muthukumaran, Dean-Research and Consultancy, National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, in the presence of Rev. Arockiasamy Xavier, Principal, Rev. S. Peter, Secretary, and Rev. M. Berchmans, Director, Extension Department-Shepherd, St. Joseph’s College, according to a communication from the college