Joint team to conduct inspections at Perambalur cracker units

October 11, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

A joint team comprising personnel from the police, fire and rescue services, industrial safety and security and revenue has been constituted to conduct inspections at the explosive godowns, cracker manufacturing units and cracker shops in Perambalur district.

The team would check whether the godowns and shops have been adhering to safety norms and protocols, Collector K. Karpagam said on Wednesday. In a brief interaction with journalists at Perambalur, Ms. Karpagam said stern action would be initiated against those indulging in the illegal stocking and sale of crackers and explosive substances.

The Collector convened a meeting at the District Collectorate with the owners of cracker manufacturing units and cracker shops, during which she emphasised the need to strictly adhere to the guidelines and norms stipulated by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector told the participants that those below 18 years of age should not be engaged in selling crackers and that the manufacturing units and shops should be equipped with fire fighting gadgets to deal with emergency situations. The units and shops should not stock crackers beyond the permitted limit, the Collector said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.