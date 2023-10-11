HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Joint team to conduct inspections at Perambalur cracker units

October 11, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A joint team comprising personnel from the police, fire and rescue services, industrial safety and security and revenue has been constituted to conduct inspections at the explosive godowns, cracker manufacturing units and cracker shops in Perambalur district. 

The team would check whether the godowns and shops have been adhering to safety norms and protocols, Collector K. Karpagam said on Wednesday.  In a brief interaction with journalists at Perambalur, Ms. Karpagam said stern action would be initiated against those indulging in the illegal stocking and sale of crackers and explosive substances.

The Collector convened a meeting at the District Collectorate with the owners of cracker manufacturing units and cracker shops, during which she emphasised the need to strictly adhere to the guidelines and norms stipulated by the government.

The Collector told the participants that those below 18 years of age should not be engaged in selling crackers and that the manufacturing units and shops should be equipped with fire fighting gadgets to deal with emergency situations. The units and shops should not stock crackers beyond the permitted limit, the Collector said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.