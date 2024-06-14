GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Joint team rescues two child labourers at Kunnam

Published - June 14, 2024 08:39 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

PERAMBALUR

A joint team comprising police and officials of the Labour Welfare Department carried out checks at shops and stone quarries in Perambalur district on Thursday to find out if child labourers were engaged for work at those places. 

The checks were carried out on the instruction of Perambalur Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi. The team including personnel from the Anti Child Trafficking Unit checked various shops in the district and stone quarries to find out if children were employed.

During the checks, the team rescued two child labourers from a mechanic shop at Kunnam. The two were handed over to the District Child Protection Unit. The team checked if there were any school dropouts in the district, a police press release here said. 

