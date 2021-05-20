Joint task force launched by CSI, Bishop Heber College

Against the backdrop of a spike in COVID-19 cases, Church of South India (CSI) Tiruchi Thanjavur Diocese and Bishop Heber College have jointly launched a task force to render help and assistance to infected people and their families in six chosen categories.

The service will be provided round the clock through a dedicated number 0431- 2770136.

The six areas identified for intervention are food requirements, ambulance service, funeral support, hospital beds and oxygen, counselling, blood and plasma support. A team of faculty members of Bishop Heber College College will be deployed in shifts to receive information over phone pertaining to requirement of help and assistance.

The task force has compiled lists of volunteers ready to provide food for patients under home quarantine and their family members, hotels, hospitals and ambulance services covering nine districts including Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur.

Upon receiving information about the requirement, the team members will immediately get in touch with representatives on the list and convey the information at the earliest to callers.

The whole objective behind the initiative is to fulfill the requirements of people durign the pandemic, says A. Relton, Head, Department of Social Work, Bishop Heber College and coordinator of the task force.

The joint initiative was inaugurated on Thursday by Rt. Rev. D. Chandrasekaran, Bishop, CSI Tiruchi Thanjavur Diocese, and chairman and secretary of the College Governing Board of Bishop Heber College on the institution premises in the presence of Principal D. Paul Dhayabaran and others.