Joint research project highlights potential of solar photovoltaic cells

NIT-T and CDAC collaborate to create electronic devices powered by solar energy

Published - May 18, 2024 04:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A handheld solar powered mobile charger developed by the joint NIT-T and CDAC research project.

A handheld charger for mobiles and a solar-panel integrated powering unit for street lights are among the electronic products developed jointly by a team from National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Thiruvananthapuram, recently, to showcase the potential applications of solar photovoltaic cells.

According to an official statement, V. Chandrasekar, senior director, CDAC, investigated gallium nitride-based power electronic technologies for high frequency converter usage under the research supervision of C. Nagamani, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, NIT-T, as part of the project.

A solar-powered mobile charger and a solar PV panel integrated circuit for street lighting are ready for transfer of technology.

The research includes the design and development of technologies for 500 kHz frequency-switched GaN-based power converters. Gate drives, control schemes, PCB layout, thermal management, and other high power density subsystems required were designed and developed for three converter configurations.

The team’s work culminated with an outcome of five journal publications in Science Citation Index journals, three patents and three copyrights.

The findings are the joint property of NIT-T and CDAC, said the statement.

NIT-T director G. Aghila appreciated the team’s efforts, and said that collaborative research projects would help in utilising technology for public good.

C. Nagamani, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi and V. Chandrasekar, senior director, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Thiruvananthapuram, seen with their research findings into the applications of solar photovoltaic cells.

