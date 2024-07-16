Joint programme for Customs and Forest officials on combating illegal wildlife trade

A joint sensitisation training programme was held for Customs and Forest department officials here on combating cross-border illegal wildlife trade and counter illegal wildlife import and smuggling through Tiruchi airport on Monday.

The programme was aimed at promoting intelligence sharing and improving coordination between Customs and Forest officials in Tiruchi. It was held at the office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs here.

Rudolf Alvares, Deputy Director, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Delhi; Kirubashankar, Regional Deputy Director, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Chennai; S. Krithiga, District Forest Officer, Tiruchi; and Umesh Rathod, Joint Commissioner of Customs, Tiruchi, spoke on tackling cross border wildlife crimes, illegal exotic species trade, smuggling of live animals and wildlife articles besides provisions for prosecution for illegal exotic pet trade.

About 85 officers from the Customs and Tiruchi Forest Division participated in the programme, a press release from the Forest Department said.