June 30, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KARUR

A team of officials from the Revenue, Geology and Mining Departments and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, after a joint inspection, imposed penalties to the tune of ₹44.65 crore on 12 stone quarries in Karur district for violations and indiscriminate mining.

One of the quarries penalised is owned by Srirangam DMK MLA M. Palaniyandi and his quarry has been imposed a penalty of ₹23.54 crore.

Acting on complaints that there were serious violations in several stone quarries, the officials carried out a comprehensive survey recently to check whether they have mined beyond the permitted level. The team found that at least 40 quarries in the district have carried out indiscriminate mining and violated several conditions of the mining license.

According to official sources, out of 79 quarries in the district, 40 quarries have violated the conditions of the licence granted to them. Of them, 12 quarries have mined 12.63 lakh cubic meters of stones and gravel beyond the permitted level by the Department of Geology and Mining.

Collector T. Prabhushankar told The Hindu that based on a report prepared after a joint inspection by the competent authorities, a fine to the tune of ₹44.65 crore had been imposed on 12 quarries in four blocks of the district. The licensees had already been served notices to pay the penalties. Action had been taken without any discrimination.

Sources added that DMK MLA Palaniyandi, who runs a quarry at Sivayam (North) in Krishnarayapuram taluk, was among the licensees charged with mining violation. His quarry had been imposed a penalty to the tune of ₹23,54,14,500 for mining 5,36,250 cubic meters of stones beyond the permitted level. K. Silambarasan, who runs a quarry in the same village, was charged with mining 1.96 lakh cubic meter of stones beyond the permitted level and a fine of ₹8.61 crore was imposed. Similarly, the quarry run by Bala Blue Metals at Pavithram had been fined to the tune of ₹6.46 crore for mining 1.47 lakh cubic meters more than the permitted level.

V.R.G. Blue Metals at Munnur, V.S.T. Blue Metals at Punnam, Ravi Blue Metals at P. Anaipalayam and NTC Infra Project Private Ltd at Kuppam were among those levied penalties.

Dr. Prabhushankar said instructions had been given to the revenue, police, geology and mining to mount vigil on the functioning of quarries. Strict action would be taken against those violating rules and regulations.