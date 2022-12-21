  1. EPaper
Job mela for ex-servicemen and their dependents

December 21, 2022 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A job mela for ex-service persons and their dependents will be held in Chennai on December 23 at Sainik Institute, Dakshin Bharat Area Headquarters of the Indian Army.

Dependent children who are in the final year of their graduation and graduated in the stream of B.Sc., B.Com., B.A., B.Tech. (all branches) and postgraduates (any stream) may participate in the job placement rally organised by the Army Welfare Placement Organisation under the aegis of the DB Area headquarters.

The Sainik Institute is situated adjacent to the Fort Railway Station in Chennai. No prior registration by job-seeking candidates is required. More than a dozen employers are expected to participate in the free recruitment rally to commence with the registration of the candidates by 9.30 a.m., according to an official release.

