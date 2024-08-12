Job mela for differently-abled to be held in Thanjavur on August 16

A ‘job mela’ for differently-abled persons in private business/industrial establishments will be held in Thanjavur on August 16.

Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam, in a press release, said business/industrial establishments such as Jio Reliance, Maharajah Readymades, Worth Industries, The Chennai Silks, Punniyamoorthi Pillai Departmental Stores, Dr. Reddy Foundation, G. Tech, and Kurunji Metro Bazaar would be participating in the job mela to provide placements for around 100 differently-abled persons.

The employment camp would be held at the Anna Centenary Hall near the Ayyasamy Wandaiyar Memorial Municipal Bus Stand (Old Bus Stand) from 10 a.m, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.