ADVERTISEMENT

Job mela for differently-abled to be held in Thanjavur on August 16

Published - August 12, 2024 06:57 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘job mela’ for differently-abled persons in private business/industrial establishments will be held in Thanjavur on August 16.

Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam, in a press release, said business/industrial establishments such as Jio Reliance, Maharajah Readymades, Worth Industries, The Chennai Silks, Punniyamoorthi Pillai Departmental Stores, Dr. Reddy Foundation, G. Tech, and Kurunji Metro Bazaar would be participating in the job mela to provide placements for around 100 differently-abled persons.

The employment camp would be held at the Anna Centenary Hall near the Ayyasamy Wandaiyar Memorial Municipal Bus Stand (Old Bus Stand) from 10 a.m, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US