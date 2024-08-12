GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Job mela for differently-abled to be held in Thanjavur on August 16

Published - August 12, 2024 06:57 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘job mela’ for differently-abled persons in private business/industrial establishments will be held in Thanjavur on August 16.

Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam, in a press release, said business/industrial establishments such as Jio Reliance, Maharajah Readymades, Worth Industries, The Chennai Silks, Punniyamoorthi Pillai Departmental Stores, Dr. Reddy Foundation, G. Tech, and Kurunji Metro Bazaar would be participating in the job mela to provide placements for around 100 differently-abled persons.

The employment camp would be held at the Anna Centenary Hall near the Ayyasamy Wandaiyar Memorial Municipal Bus Stand (Old Bus Stand) from 10 a.m, the release added.

Tiruchi / employment / disabled

