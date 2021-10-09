Job fair tomorrow

TIRUCHI

09 October 2021 19:14 IST

A special district-level apprenticeship mela will be organised in the city on October 11 to find placements for candidates holding Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificates.

The mela would be held on Tiruchi Government ITI campus and leading private and public sector companies would participate in the mela to hire apprentices. Selected candidates would get stipends ranging from ₹7000-₹9,000 a month, Collector S. Sivarasu said. Candidates, who had passed Class VIII, Class X or Plus Two, with ITI certificates, can attend the mela, he said. However, only those candidates who have taken at least the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine would be allowed to participate in the mela, he added.

