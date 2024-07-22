ADVERTISEMENT

Job fair to be held in Tiruvarur

Published - July 22, 2024 06:19 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre will organise a mini job fair in Tiruvarur on July 26.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector T. Charusree said more than 25 private companies would hire more than 1,000 people for placement in various positions in their establishments at the fair.

Hence, job seekers who passed the eighth standard, degree holders, ITI diploma holders, nursing course certificate holders and others could attend the ‘mela’ to be held at DECG Centre, Cooperatives Nagar, Vilamal, from 9 a.m. along with necessary certificates/documents, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US