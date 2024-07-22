Job fair to be held in Tiruvarur

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre will organise a mini job fair in Tiruvarur on July 26.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector T. Charusree said more than 25 private companies would hire more than 1,000 people for placement in various positions in their establishments at the fair.

Hence, job seekers who passed the eighth standard, degree holders, ITI diploma holders, nursing course certificate holders and others could attend the ‘mela’ to be held at DECG Centre, Cooperatives Nagar, Vilamal, from 9 a.m. along with necessary certificates/documents, the release added.