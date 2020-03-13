Job fair on Sunday

TIRUCHI

13 March 2020 18:42 IST

The Bharathidasan University Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub (BECH) and Placement and Training Cell will organise a job fair here on March 15.

The fair, being organised in association with the district administration, District Employment and Career Guidance Centre, Tamil Nadu Open University, Jamal Mohamed College and the Equitas Small Finance Bank, would be held at the Jamal Mohamed College campus.

More than 100 companies will participate in the event to recruit candidates for about 5,000 positions. Companies such as Randstad India Ltd, IDBI Federal, ABT Maruti, TVS Training & Services, JM Frictech India, ShriramTransport, ICICI Academy for Skills, Mahindra Shiva Automobiles , Apollo Pharmacy, VDART Software Services, TIZ Consultancy India, RITE CONS Services, Clusters, Rising Stars Mobiles, Eureka Forbes, DSM SOFT, Winners Institute of Communicative English, OMEGA Healthcare, QMAX Systems India, Vertical Solution, A.S.P Infotech, Broad Gate Infotech, SV Dynamics Organization, New Life Services, Aditybirla Capital, GVK- EMRI-108 Ambulance, Shriram Insurance, Fusion Micro Finance, Bright Star Educational Institution, DSM Soft, and Dextrasys Technologies would participate in the fair to recruit candidates for positions such as agency leader, team leader, supervisors, management trainee, recruitment managers, relationship officer, secretary, junior software developer, GST account assistant, web developer, video wizards, customer support executive, branch credit manager, corporate relationship manager, network engineer, junior geo-spacial engineer and others.

Graduates and post graduates in any discipline, besides candidates with qualifications such as SSLC, HSC and diploma holders can attend the camp. A few companies were specially interested in recruiting persons with disabilities. Those interested can attend the fair with copies of their resume and passport size photographs. The candidates are expected to be prepared for personal interviews, group discussions and aptitude tests. The details of various positions and participating companies were available at the BECH website: www.bechrusa.in

There will be no registration fee for participation, a press release said. For more details, contact N. Prasanna, Deputy Director (in-charge), BECH, through email: off@bechrusa.in or mobile phone - 7604936972.