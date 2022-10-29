Job fair in Tiruchi on November 5

ADVERTISEMENT
The district administration and the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre will jointly organise a mega private job fair at the Seshasayee Institute of Technology campus in the city on November 5.
-
Tamil Nadu
In Coimbatore, a bomb on wheels
-
-
Over 150 companies from various sectors, including IT, service and marketing, would participate in the fair to recruit candidates for various positions, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said in a press release. Candidates in the age group of 18-40 with educational qualifications right from standard VIII to post-graduation, can attend the fair to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day. Candidates can appear in person along with copies of their resume, certificates, Aadhaar card and passport size photographs, he said.