Job fair in Tiruchi on November 5

The district administration and the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre will jointly organise a mega private job fair at the Seshasayee Institute of Technology campus in the city on November 5.

Over 150 companies from various sectors, including IT, service and marketing, would participate in the fair to recruit candidates for various positions, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said in a press release. Candidates in the age group of 18-40 with educational qualifications right from standard VIII to post-graduation, can attend the fair to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day. Candidates can appear in person along with copies of their resume, certificates, Aadhaar card and passport size photographs, he said.