Tiruchirapalli

Jewellery, textile showrooms seek permission to open

TIRUCHI

Faced with heavy losses due to the lockdown, owners of major textile showrooms, jewellers, utensil shops and other big commercial establishments have urged the district authorities to allow them to open with appropriate restrictions to check the spread of COVID 19 pandemic.

In a memorandum submitted to the Collector on behalf of the business majors, the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu said that the big establishments functioning on the city’s main commercial areas of NSB Road, Chinnakadai Street, Big Bazaar Street, Nandhikovil Street, Singarathope, West Boulevard Road, Central Bus Stand and other parts of the city have suffered huge losses as they have remained closed for two months. Thousands of employees in the establishments and those who were getting indirect employment through them have been deprived of their livelihood, the association said.

“Stocks worth crores of rupees are lying at the establishment. Since the establishments are closed for two months, the products have been damaged by rodents and insects,” Ve. Govindarajalu, State general secretary, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu, said in the representation.

Owners of the establishments have paid two months salary to the employees even though there has been no business and are faced with the prospect of having to pay electricity charges as per the previous reading. This has only added to the burden of the establishments, he said.

Almost all stand alone shops and establishments were now allowed to function to restricted timings as per the relaxations announced by the government. In most other cities, including in non-containment zones in Chennai, many textile shops and commercial establishments have started functioning, Mr. Govindarajalu claimed. But in Tiruchi, textile showrooms, jewellery shops and utensil shops have been classified as big establishments and not allowed to open, he regretted.

If the showrooms and shops were not allowed to open immediately, they may face the prospect of permanent closure, jeopardising the livelihood of businessmen and thousands of employees, he contended and demanded permission for the shops to open.

Mr. Govindarajalu said the establishments were willing to comply with all necessary regulations and safety norms if allowed to function.

