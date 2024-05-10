Jewellery showrooms draw heavy crowds on Akshaya Tritiya

Jewellery showrooms and shops in the city drew heavy crowds on Friday on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which is believed to be an auspicious day by Hindus to buy gold.

Many jewellery shops, which usually open around 9 a.m. on N.S.B. Road, Chinnakadai Veedhi, Big Bazaar Street, Big Kammala Street, and so on started doing business around 7.30 a.m. The showrooms made special arrangements to display ornaments such as bangles, chains, studs and others. To cash in on the sentiment, the showrooms had made advance bookings in the run up to the Akshaya Tritiya. The people, who made advance bookings, visited their respective showrooms to take delivery. Sultry weather did not deter the customers, mainly women, in thronging the jewellery showrooms.

According to bullion traders, gold rate has been on an upward trend for the last two months. The current phase is said to be exponential in recent history. The rate went up on Friday too.

One gram of gold (24 carat) was sold for ₹7,240 on Friday in Tiruchi, up by ₹155 than what was the price on Thursday. The high rate did not deter the buyers.

“Sales was brisk since early morning. We did not have time to take a break,” said S. Anand, proprietor of a jewellery showroom in Thennur.

“We had doubts whether the exponential increase in gold rates would make a dent on Akshaya Tritiya day. But customers showed enormous interest as usual. In fact, the business was better than last year. Jewellery like rings, earrings, and studs were sold like hot cakes,” said M.K.R. Senthilkumar, proprietor of a jewellery showroom in Ariyalur.

