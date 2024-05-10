GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Jewellery showrooms draw heavy crowds on Akshaya Tritiya

The sharp rise in gold prices in the last few weeks did not deter buyers from buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya, considered by Hindus to be an auspicious to make the purchase

Published - May 10, 2024 05:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar
Customers at a jewellery showroom in Tiruchi

Customers at a jewellery showroom in Tiruchi | Photo Credit: C. Jaisankar

Jewellery showrooms and shops in the city drew heavy crowds on Friday on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which is believed to be an auspicious day by Hindus to buy gold.

Many jewellery shops, which usually open around 9 a.m. on N.S.B. Road, Chinnakadai Veedhi, Big Bazaar Street, Big Kammala Street, and so on started doing business around 7.30 a.m. The showrooms made special arrangements to display ornaments such as bangles, chains, studs and others. To cash in on the sentiment, the showrooms had made advance bookings in the run up to the Akshaya Tritiya. The people, who made advance bookings, visited their respective showrooms to take delivery. Sultry weather did not deter the customers, mainly women, in thronging the jewellery showrooms.

According to bullion traders, gold rate has been on an upward trend for the last two months. The current phase is said to be exponential in recent history. The rate went up on Friday too.

One gram of gold (24 carat) was sold for ₹7,240 on Friday in Tiruchi, up by ₹155 than what was the price on Thursday. The high rate did not deter the buyers.

“Sales was brisk since early morning. We did not have time to take a break,” said S. Anand, proprietor of a jewellery showroom in Thennur.

“We had doubts whether the exponential increase in gold rates would make a dent on Akshaya Tritiya day. But customers showed enormous interest as usual. In fact, the business was better than last year. Jewellery like rings, earrings, and studs were sold like hot cakes,” said M.K.R. Senthilkumar, proprietor of a jewellery showroom in Ariyalur.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / gold and precious material

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.