Jewellery shop employee reported missing with valuables

Tiruchi

09 May 2021 21:03 IST

The Woraiyur police are on the lookout for an employee of a jewellery shop here who allegedly went missing along with gold ornaments weighing nearly 1.6 kilograms while returning from Chennai on Saturday. The employee bv name Martin Jayaraj who works in the jewellery shop functioning along the Karur By Pass road went to Sowcarpet in Chennai to receive gold ornaments on the instruction of the shop owner who had already made payment for the valuables, said police sources.

Martin Jayaraj who was returning back in a taxi went missing along with the valuables thereafter, said the sources. Attempts made by the jewellery shop owner to reach Martin through phone calls proved futile as the cell phone was switched off. Acting on a complaint, the Woraiyur Crime Police booked a case under IPC sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

