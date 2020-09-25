Jewellery shop burgled

TIRUCHI

25 September 2020 21:25 IST

Gold jewels weighing 252 grams were burgled from a jewellery shop on Chinna Kadai Street in Ariyalur in the late hours of Thursday.

Police sources said the burglars had gained entry into the rear side of a coconut shop adjacent to the jewellery outlet. From the coconut shop, the burglars had made a hole to enter into the jewellery shop. The crime came to light on Friday after the coconut vendor came in the morning to open his shop and noticed the hole and alerted the jewellery shop owner Soundararajan. The jeweller had switched off the CCTV cameras inside the shop. The Ariyalur police are investigating.

