Jewellery heist mastermind brought to Tiruchi

The alleged mastermind in the Lalithaa Jewellery heist case was brought to Tiruchi from Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

A special police team brought Murugan to Tiruchi with escort from Parapana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru where he had been lodged in connection with cases registered in Karnataka. The police team produced him before a Judicial Magistrate and subsequently lodged in Tiruchi Central Prison.

Police sources said the city police would file a petition on Wednesday at Judicial Magistrate Court–I seeking custody of Murugan to interrogate him in connection with the heist.

Murugan, who is alleged to be the kingpin in the case, is the only one who is yet to be interrogated by the special police team.

Murugan’s close relative Suresh, the latter’s mother Kanakavalli, Manikandan and Ganesan were earlier arrested. The special teams recovered over 20 kg of stolen jewellery.