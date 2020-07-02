Jewellers to restrict working hours

The Tiruchi Jewellers Association has decided to reduce the working hours of jewellery marts in the city in view of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

A decision to this effect was taken at an emergency Executive Committee meeting of the association held on Wednesday. The meeting was convened in the wake of steep rise in number of COVID-19 cases among the people living along the residential and commercial streets along the Big Bazaar Street and Chinnakadai Street.

N. Chandrasekaran, president and G. Damodharan, secretary of the association, said it had been unanimously decided to restrict the working hours of jewellery shops to 10 a.m. and 4 pm. The new timing would be in force until July 15.

The decision had been conveyed to owners of about 400 jewellery shops. All small, medium and largescale showrooms would function to restricted working hours.

The decision was taken to safeguard the traders, employees, customers and their family members from the danger of COVID-19.