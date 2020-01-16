Jeweller succumbs to injuries

A jeweller from Thanjavur district, who allegedly murdered his wife and two sons and attempted to end his life at a lodge here recently, died in hospital on Wednesday.

M. Selvaraj, 47, who checked in with his family at the lodge situated along West Bouleward Road, resorted to the extreme step on Monday night reportedly due to loss in business.

Police sources said Selvaraj consumed rat paste prior to killing his wife and two sons by slashing their neck with a knife. Thereafter, he attempted to end his life by slashing his neck. He was found battling for life and was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital here.

Police sources said Selvaraj succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Wednesday night.

The body was handed over to his relative after completion of post-mortem on Thursday. Fort Police registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.