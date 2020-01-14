Jeweller kills wife and two sons, attempts to end life in a lodge in Tiruchi

A jeweller allegedly murdered his wife and two sons and attempted to end his life on Monday night.

The crime was committed in a lodge situated on the busy West Bouleward Road, where the jeweller M. Selvaraj (47) – from Ooranipuram in neighbouring Thanjavur district – had checked in with his family on Sunday. Selvaraj ran a jewellery shop in Thanjavur.

Police sources said moments before committing the crime on Saturday, Selvaraj had called up his relative Guru Ganesh and reportedly conveyed his decision to end his life. On hearing the news, Guru Ganesh rushed to Tiruchi only to find the lodge room where Selvaraj had been staying locked from the inside. Guru Ganesh approached the lodge front office staff and got a spare key to enter the room. On entering the room, he found Selvaraj battling for his life with his neck slashed with a knife. Selvaraj’s wife Chellam (43) and his young sons S. Nikil (20) and S. Mukil (15) were found dead with their necks slashed.

On being informed, Fort Police rushed to the spot. Police sources said Selvaraj had resorted to the extreme step owing to losses in his business.

The bodies were shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for autopsies. Selvaraj is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The Fort Police has registered cases under sections 302 (murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide). Further investigations are on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.